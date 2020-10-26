Home

DUNLOP Catherine (Cathy)
(nee Foster) (Edinburgh)
Sadly, but peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on October 17, 2020, aged 92, beloved wife of the late (John) Melville, sister to Margaret and the late Bert, treasured mum to John and daughter-in-law Val, much loved by her grandchildren Jonathan and his wife Caroline, Jennifer and her husband Jem and her precious great-grandchildren Rory, Isla and Eilidh and best friend Martha. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral private due to Government restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 26, 2020
