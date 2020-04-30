|
GERRARD Catherine (née Robin) (Edinburgh)
Too soon on April 27, 2020. Catherine, aged 73, Teacher of Art, peacefully after a short illness with her family at her bedside. Dearly beloved and loving wife, mother and mother-in-law to David, Sophie, Lottie and Mark. Sister to Alison, aunt to Alessia and Pia and besotted granny to Marnie and Joni. Private family service on Thursday, May 7, at 11.30 am, with video link attendance to which friends are invited, email for more details to [email protected] No flowers please but donations welcome for Cancer Research UK. All enquiries to William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 30, 2020