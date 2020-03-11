|
GRAHAM Catherine (Janette)
(nee Scott) (Baberton)
Peacefully, after a long and hard fight against cancer, borne with great dignity, Janette, passed away aged 73, on March 5, 2020. A much loved and very loving wife to Alex, mum to Lorna, brother to Alex, mother-in-law to Grant, a daughter-in-law to Agnes, sister-in-law to Grace and friend to many. It was Janette's wish that her body be bequeathed to medical science to hopefully help others, so there will not be a funeral service at this time.
You will be so sadly missed,
But remembered always.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020