GRAY Catherine (Rena) (nee Melrose) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, with Alex by her side, on January 2, 2020, after a short and sudden illness, Rena, much loved wife of Alex for 62 years, mum of Vivienne, Gillian and Derek and loving grandma and sister. She will be missed by Alex and all her family. Funeral service to be held on Monday, January 13, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, at 3.30 pm. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of Thistle Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020