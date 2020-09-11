Home

HAY Catherine Patricia (Pat) (Carrick Knowe)
Peacefully, at home after a long illness, on September 8, 2020, Pat (nee Buckley), aged 93 years, (honorary member of Carrick Knowe Bowling Club). Devoted wife of the late Jim, loving mum to Bill, Colin and the late Ronnie and the late Peter, adored and loved grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and aunt. Due to current restrictions the requiem Mass and burial will be private. Family flowers only, please. Donations to Cancer Research UK are welcomed. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 11, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -