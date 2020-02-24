|
LAING Catherine (Cathie) (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Cathie(nee Crichton), beloved wife of the late Robert Laing, much loved mum of Carol and Brenda, dear mother-in-law to Raymond, loving granny to Glenn and Kirsty and great-granny to Abigail, Hamish and Innis. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 28, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 24, 2020