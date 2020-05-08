Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakvale Funeral Home
106 Whitehouse Loan
Edinburgh, Lothian EH9 1BD
0131 447 5858
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine MONAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (Macdonald) MONAGHAN

Notice Condolences

Catherine (Macdonald) MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN Catherine
(nee Macdonald) (Canongate, Edinburgh)
Cathie passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Cherished mother of Nichola and Samantha, devoted sister and auntie. Loving daughter of the late William and Agnes. Dear wife to the late George and a true caring friend to many. Private funeral. Flowers to be sent to William Purves Funeral Directors, Oakvale Funeral Home,
106, Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh,
EH9 1BD by 10 am, on Monday, May 11.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -