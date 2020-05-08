|
|
|
MONAGHAN Catherine
(nee Macdonald) (Canongate, Edinburgh)
Cathie passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Cherished mother of Nichola and Samantha, devoted sister and auntie. Loving daughter of the late William and Agnes. Dear wife to the late George and a true caring friend to many. Private funeral. Flowers to be sent to William Purves Funeral Directors, Oakvale Funeral Home,
106, Whitehouse Loan, Edinburgh,
EH9 1BD by 10 am, on Monday, May 11.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 8, 2020