MILLIE Catherine (Kitty)
(nee Moran) (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Millie, loving mum to Garry and Lorraine, much loved sister and sister-in-law and loving aunty to all the family. Due to current circumstances, private funeral in line with Government advice. But a celebration of our mum's life will take place in due course. No flowers please, but donations can be made to NHS Lothian Covid-19 appeal.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020