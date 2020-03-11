Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine (nee Scott) (Janette) GRAHAM

Notice Condolences

Catherine (nee Scott) (Janette) GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM Catherine (Janette)
(nee Scott) (Baberton)
Peacefully, after a long and hard fight against cancer, borne with great dignity, Janette, passed away aged 73, on March 5, 2020. A much loved and very loving wife to Alex, mum to Lorna, brother to Alex, mother-in-law to Grant, a daughter-in-law to Agnes, sister-in-law to Grace and friend to many. It was Janette's wish that her body be bequeathed to medical science to hopefully help others, so there will not be a funeral service at this time.
You will be so sadly missed,
But remembered always.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -