|
|
|
ROBERTSON Catherine (Cathie) (nee Quester) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, with her family beside her, at Newbyres Village Care Home, on February 10, 2020, aged 89. Cathie, beloved wife of the late Bert, much loved mum to Jim, Kenneth, Colin, Gordon and Duncan, dearly loved gran, great-gran, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family.
A church service will be held at Cockpen Parish Church, on Friday, February 21, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Private cremation thereafter for family.
A collection will be taken at the church on behalf of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020