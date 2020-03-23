|
|
|
WATT Catherine
(nee Lavin) (Winchburgh / Greenside)
Suddenly, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Catherine, loving wife of the late Jimmy. Much loved mum of Margaret and Cathy, cherished granny and great-granny. Due to unforeseen circumstances a church service will no longer take place at St Ninian and Triduana RC Church, the burial will take place at Edinburgh Eastern Cemetery, Easter Road, at 12.15 pm, on Monday, March 30, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 23, 2020