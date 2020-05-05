|
YOUNG Catherine (Trinity)
Very peacefully, in the kind care of all at Ferryfield House, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Alex, precious mum of Katrina, Grant and Louise, doting granny and great-granny of Paul, Ashley, Scott, Lucy, Robyn, Mhairi, Luke, Nicole, Rebecca, Sophie, Kai, Mason and Ava, loving mother-in-law to Steven and Carolyn and cherished sister to all her brothers.
We will hold her dearly in our hearts until we can hold her again in Heaven.
Due to current circumstances a private family funeral will take place, a celebration of Cath's life will be held in due course. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 5, 2020