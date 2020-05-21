Home

YOUNG Catherine (Cathy)
(nee Ross) (Ferry Road / Telford Road)
Peacefully, on May 12, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, Cathy, beloved wife of the late James (Sonny), much loved mum of Margaret, Janet and William, loved mother-in-law of Arthur, loving and cherished nana of James, Grant, Michelle, Nicky, Alan, William and Taylor and great-nana to Euan and Hannah, loving sister-in-law and aunt to her family. Burial will take place on May 25, at Eastern Cemetery, due to the current restrictions funeral private. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020
