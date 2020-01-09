|
|
|
THOMPSON Catriona Letford (nee Bartleman) (Inch / Danderhall)
Sadly, at the Western General Hospital, on December 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Catriona, beloved wife of Paul, proud and much loved mum of Shona, Lynsey and Kirstin and doting granny to Rory, Anna, Aaron, Elissa and Erin. Sister to the late Fiona, Alan, Stewart and Sheila. More than a friend to Pauline and much loved by all who knew her. A beautiful woman inside and out, her strength, dignity and courage were an inspiration. A service to celebrate the life of Catriona will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be taken in aid of Maggie's Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 9, 2020