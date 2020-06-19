|
AWTY Charles (Bilston)
Peacefully, at home, with his family by his side following a short illness, Charlie, (89 years), beloved husband of Marion, adored father of Anne, Carol and Ruth, much loved father-in-law of Ger, Davie and Mark, cherished grandad of Greg, Stuart, Nicola, Allan, Iain and Craig and great-grandad of Tom, Callum, Zoe, Alice, Freya and Hollie, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral private, due to current circumstances. Charlie will be leaving from home on Tuesday, June 23, at 12.35 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020