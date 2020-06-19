Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles AWTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles AWTY

Notice Condolences

Charles AWTY Notice
AWTY Charles (Bilston)
Peacefully, at home, with his family by his side following a short illness, Charlie, (89 years), beloved husband of Marion, adored father of Anne, Carol and Ruth, much loved father-in-law of Ger, Davie and Mark, cherished grandad of Greg, Stuart, Nicola, Allan, Iain and Craig and great-grandad of Tom, Callum, Zoe, Alice, Freya and Hollie, much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral private, due to current circumstances. Charlie will be leaving from home on Tuesday, June 23, at 12.35 pm. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -