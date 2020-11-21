|
DAGLEISH Charles W. S. 'Charlie' Aged 89 years and of Heald Green, sadly passed away in hospital on 10th November 2020 after contracting Covid.
A much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, always in their hearts.
Service and Committal at
Stockport Crematorium on
Wednesday 25th November at 11:30a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Parkinson's UK. Webcasting is available, all enq. to Jonathan Alcock & Sons Ltd.
Tel: 0161 428 2097.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 21, 2020