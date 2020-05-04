|
DICK Charles (Charlie / Chuck) (Haddington)
Charles passed away peacefully, at East Lothian Community Hospital, Haddington, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Isabella (Ella) Dick (nee Edwards), much loved dad to Gordon, Steven and Colin, very loved brother of Evelyn, the late Tommy, Alan and Elaine, loving father-in-law to Elizabeth, Yvelynne and Karen, devoted grandad to Lauren, Kerry, Ross and Calum. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will be held. Donations can be made if desired to the British Heart Foundation. A celebration of Charlie's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 4, 2020