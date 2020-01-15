|
|
|
DOYLE
Charles (Charlie)
(Stockbridge / Portobello)
Peacefully, at home, with his family, on Saturday, December 21, 2019,
beloved husband of the late Maizie (nee McColl), dearly loved dad of
Maureen, Michele, Veronica and Carole, proud papa and much loved uncle
Charlie to many. Service to be held, at 12.45 pm, at St Mary's RC Cathedral (York Place), on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery, for 2.15 pm. Family and Friends invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020