Charles (Charlie) DOYLE

DOYLE Charles (Charlie) (Stockbridge)
Charlie's family would like to thank all thier relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy following the recent sad loss of dad. A special thank you to carers Mike and Jess also everyone at Stockbridge Health Centre for their care and kindness. Thank you to Fr Jamie McMorrin of St Mary's RC Cathedral for his guidance and kind and caring services, many thanks also to Thomas Marin for their sensitive assistance throughout.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020
