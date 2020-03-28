|
MOOHAN Charles (Chic) (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, whilst on holiday abroad, on February 14, 2020. Dearly beloved husband to Evelyn and the late Thelma, loving father to Helen, Brendan, Nicola, Kelly and Fiona and dear grandad to Jade, Roisin, Eva, Adam, Evianna and Arianna. Cremation service private due to current guidelines. We as a family are aware that extended family, friends and the many people that have been denied the opportunity to pay their respects in the usual way will be disappointed. Be assured, we plan to have a celebration of Chic's life in due course, when it is safe to do so. Greatly missed. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 28, 2020