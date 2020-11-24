|
|
|
DALGLEISH Charles W. S. (Heald Green)
Charlie, aged 86 years and of Heald Green, sadly passed away in hospital on November 10, 2020 after contracting Covid. A much loved husband, father, grandfather and
great-grandfather, always in their hearts. Service and committal at Stockport Crematorium on Wednesday, November 25, at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for the benefit of Parkinsons UK. Webcasting is available, all enq. to Jonathan Alcock & Sons Ltd. Tel: 0161 428 2097.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 24, 2020