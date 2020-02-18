Home

Charlotte (Lottie) ALLAN

Charlotte (Lottie) ALLAN Notice
ALLAN Charlotte (Lottie) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Building, Western General Hospital, on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Lottie, much loved wife of the late Tom, cherished mum to Tommy, Margaret, Linda and the late Alex, mother-in-law to Senga and Colin. Loving gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11.30 am, to which all are warmly welcome. Family flowers only, please. A retiral collection will be held on behalf of Ward 51 at WGH.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020
