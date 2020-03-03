|
ALLAN Charlotte (Lottie) (Clermiston)
We offer our heartfelt thanks to our relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support following the sad loss of our loving mum and gran. Special thanks to Lissette Williams for her lovely service at Warriston Crematorium. A special word of thanks to all the staff at Ward 51 Victoria Building, WGH for their kindness and respect shown. Your kind and generous donation of £600 will be donated to Ward 51.
