DICKSON Charlotte Elizabeth (Gilmerton / Clermiston / Wardiefield)
After a brave and courageous battle, at St Columba's Hospice, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Charlotte, much loved wife of George, mum of Iain, David and Christine and granny of Mhairi, Lindsay , Charlotte-Ellen, Rachel and Flynn. A celebration of her life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, March 7, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2020
