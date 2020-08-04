Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte FARRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte FARRELL

Notice Condolences

Charlotte FARRELL Notice
FARRELL Charlotte (Inch)
Peacefully, at home, on July 17, 2020, with her loving family by her , Charlotte, aged 13, much loved daughter of Susan, cherished and loved granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral Mass will take place at St Gregorys RC Church, Walterscott Avenue, on Friday, August 7, at 9.30 am, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 10.30 am. Family flowers only. Please wear something yellow. Funeral is restricted to family, due to current guidelines where social distancing will be in place https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/chloe-grieves
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -