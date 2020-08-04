|
FARRELL Charlotte (Inch)
Peacefully, at home, on July 17, 2020, with her loving family by her , Charlotte, aged 13, much loved daughter of Susan, cherished and loved granddaughter, niece and cousin who will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
A funeral Mass will take place at St Gregorys RC Church, Walterscott Avenue, on Friday, August 7, at 9.30 am, followed by interment at Mount Vernon Cemetery at 10.30 am. Family flowers only. Please wear something yellow. Funeral is restricted to family, due to current guidelines where social distancing will be in place https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/chloe-grieves
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 4, 2020