ANDERSON Christina
(formerly Hammersley) (Gorgie / Parkhead)
Peacefully, in the care of Braid Hills Nursing Centre, on November 12, 2020. Christina, beloved wife of the late Harry Hammersley and Bill Anderson, loving mum of Billy and Graham Hammersley, mother-in-law to Liz and Carolann, proud granny of Rachel, Neil, Craig and Stephen and great-granny to Ben, Herbie and Elsie. She will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is being held.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020