Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christina ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Christina ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Christina
(formerly Hammersley) (Gorgie / Parkhead)
Peacefully, in the care of Braid Hills Nursing Centre, on November 12, 2020. Christina, beloved wife of the late Harry Hammersley and Bill Anderson, loving mum of Billy and Graham Hammersley, mother-in-law to Liz and Carolann, proud granny of Rachel, Neil, Craig and Stephen and great-granny to Ben, Herbie and Elsie. She will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service is being held.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -