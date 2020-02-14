Home

Christina (Armet) HOOD

Christina (Armet) HOOD Notice
HOOD Christina
(nee Armet) (Liberton)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on January 30, 2020, in the presence of her family, Christina, beloved wife to the late Ian. Much loved mother to Gillian, Alan and Lesley and loving mother-in-law to Robert and Angie. Devoted grandma to Paige, Robbie and Lewis, sister of Eric, Pat and the late Charles. Funeral service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 1.30 pm, to which all are warmly invited. All flowers are welcome. Enquiries to Scotmid Funerals 0131 664 3855.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020
