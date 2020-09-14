Home

CLYDE Christine Alison
(nee Henderson) (Joppa / Eskbank)
Peacefully, passed away, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Much loved wife to Neil, devoted mum to Ross and Emma and step-mum to Stewart and Joanna. Proud gran to Ellie, Charlie, Lucy, Fern, Lydia and Faye. A truly special friend to many who will be missed dearly. Funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, September 17, at 2 pm. Service private due to restrictions. Family flowers only, however donations can be made to Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, in Christine's memory.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 14, 2020
