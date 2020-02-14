|
HAMILTON Christine (nee Rawson) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, on February 9, 2020, at home and following a short illness, Christine, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved mother to Mark and Toby, mother-in-law to Suzanne and Alison, daughter-in-law to Arthur (Senior) and proud grammy of Brett, Josh and Tara. Will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service, to which all are welcome, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, Friday, February 21, at 12 noon. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 14, 2020