HISLOP Christine (Leith)
Peacefully, on February 18, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice, Christine, loving wife of Graeme and loving mum of Emma and partner Steven, loved daughter of Betty and the late James Lauder, much loved gran to Jude, Hallie and Jaxon, much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her family, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, February 28, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 24, 2020