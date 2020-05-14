|
|
|
MACRAE Clara (nee Matthews) (Gilmerton, Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, aged 96, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Macrae and the late James White. Clara was an inspiration to many and a loving mum to David, James, June and the late Irene and mother-in-law to Kenneth. Cherished loving gran and great-gran of the family. Due to current circumstances funeral will be private.
A memorial service of her life will be held at Ferniehill Evangelical Church at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 14, 2020