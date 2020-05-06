Home

Clive John Amon ANDREWS

ANDREWS Clive John Amon (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on May 3, 2020, at The Elms Care Home, Edinburgh. Much loved and a great friend to many in the field of Ergonomics, in theatre, arts and music and in community life. A private funeral will be held with a public memorial planned in the future. Clive is survived by his partner Lana, his former wife Anna, his children Jorella, Ludmilla, Clive-John, Roxanne, Valeska and Nadine, his grandchildren Liam, Zola, Joe, Jake and Colm and his brother Clermont.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 6, 2020
