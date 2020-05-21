Home

DEAS Cyril (Davidson) (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on May 14, 2020. Cyril, aged 97 years, adored husband of the late Helen, wonderful father to Elaine, Sid and Joan, much loved father-in-law to Arthur, Audrey and George and beloved papa, grandad and great-grandad. Past president and secretary of the Water of Leith Bowling Association and Slateford Bowling Club. Honoured with the Ushakov and Legion of Honour medals. Private family funeral, due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 21, 2020
