MURRAY Darren (Leith)
Suddenly, on May 25, 2020, aged 46, much loved son of John and Jean, stepson of Brian and Pauline, grandson of Patricia and the late John, very much loved partner of Jennifer and father of Bradley and Brendan, also a dearly loved brother of John, Linda, Yvonne and Nicola, uncle and nephew to the family. Friend to all who knew him. Darren played football from 9 years old to 18 years old, with Hutchison Vale, then with Cowdenbeath, Armadale and Edinburgh City, also a well liked colleague at Autoglass. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, June 11, at 11 am. So sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 8, 2020