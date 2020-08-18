Home

ANDERSON David A. D. (Leith)
Peacefully, at home, on August 13, 2020, David (Anderson's Cooperage), beloved partner to Margaret, loving step-dad to Sharon and Graham, much loved brother to Margaret, brother-in-law to Joe, uncle to Lorna, Sandra and Iain and a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 21. Due to current government restrictions, the funeral service will be private. David will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 18, 2020
