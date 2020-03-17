Home

Peacefully, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, on Friday, March 13, 2020, David, (formerly of Ethicon and the Royal Yacht Britannia), aged 81 years. Devoted husband of the late Muriel, adored dad of Geoff, Fiona, Lynda and Bob and proud grandad of Katey, Sophie, Eilidh and Glen and grandad g of George and Kaidyn. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, March 23, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 17, 2020
