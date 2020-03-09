|
COATS David (Stoke-on-Trent / Clermiston)
Suddenly, on February 18, 2020, David, loving and cherished fiancé of Shelley, loving brother of Gary, Karen and Keith, beloved son of the late Davy and Betty, much loved uncle, cousin and friend to many. Funeral is being held March 16, at 3.20 pm, at Bradwell Crematorium, Newcastle under Lyme. Staffordshire. ST5 8LE . Family flowers only, please. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 9, 2020