DUNN David (Piersfield)
David, passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on December 26, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a beloved and caring husband to the late Margaret and then to the late Patricia and a devoted father to Diane. David is also survived by his son-in-law Alan and three grandchildren Scott, Lucy, and Amy and brother Daniel. A dear friend and neighbour to many. David's life began in Newhaven, but the merchant navy took him all over the world. David was a diehard Jambo, who later became a bus driver for Edinburgh, a profession he loved for the city he adored. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, January 17, at 12.30 pm, to which all are welcome to celebrate David, one of life's gentlemen. No flowers please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020