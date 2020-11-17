|
DUNN David McDonald (Edinburgh)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Friday, November 6, 2020. David (late of Thyne's), much loved husband of Lorraine, proud dad to Heather and Ailsa, father-in-law to Carolynne and John, a very proud grandpa to Finn and Mara and a much loved brother. Due to current restrictions a private service will be held but a webcast is available for anyone wishing to attend virtually. Login details are www.obitus.com, Username Huwi3428, Password 051140, Service viewing time, Tuesday, November 24, 12.55 pm - 1.45 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 17, 2020