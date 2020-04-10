Home

In memory of David Law, aged 89 years, who died on April 7, 2020, in Letham Park Nursing Home, Leith. Formerly worked at Bishops Move for over thirty years. He leaves behind wife May, children David, Douglas and Deborah, grandchildren Ashley, Darren, Danielle, Megan and Jeff and great-grandchild Anna. In this current lockdown his memorial service will take place with family and friends at a date and venue to be determined. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 10, 2020
