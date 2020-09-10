|
LOVIE David (Newcraighall)
Following their recent loss of David, Jean and family would like to thank Lynne Watson and staff at Dunfermline Co-op Funeralcare for their sensitive supportive handling of all funeral arrangements..
Also celebrant Jayne Johnson together with Hugh, Tom and Keith for giving David the send off he would have liked. To neighbours, family, friends and colleagues who came to pay their respects on the day and to everyone who sent cards and flowers and made contact by phone and text. Thank you to Jamie for setting up a JustGiving page for Cancer Research in memory of David. A huge thank you to all who donated to the £800 collected.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2020