MAIN David (Elphinstone)
Peacefully, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. David, a loving husband to the late Lorraine, a much loved brother, brother-in-law, a dear friend, uncle and great-uncle. David, will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, February 6, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. A collection in memory of David will be taken in aid of MS. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 31, 2020
