David McCULLOCH

David McCULLOCH Notice
McCULLOCH
David (Drylaw)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Lesley, adored dad of Angela, Craig and Ross, proud Papa Dave of Mia, Sam, Max, Cate, Imogen and Lachie and dear brother of Alex and much loved uncle. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 13, at 1 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken on behalf of St. Columba's Hospice in his memory. Enquiries to Scotmid tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 6, 2020
