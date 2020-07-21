|
|
|
MEARS David Crawford (Titch) (Moredun, Edinburgh)
David, died suddenly, at home, on Sunday, July 12, 2020, aged 47.
Born in Moredun, David didn't move far from his roots. Greenkeeper for Liberton Golf Course for 23 years and more recently working as a team leader for Greenfingers. Much loved father to Madison who he adored, loving son to Yvonne, Robert and William (deceased). Devoted partner to Nicky, beloved brother to Shirley and Colin, step brother to Michele, much loved uncle to his nephews and nieces, nephew to his loving aunts, friend to many. Anyone who knew David will agree he had the biggest smile that lit up a room. David was the life and soul of the party and kept everyone amused with his antics. Needless to say his family are devastated with his passing. The ceremony is private due to COVID. If you would like to come and see David off, he will be leaving from home at
9.45 am, on Thursday, July 23.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 21, 2020