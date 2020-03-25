|
|
|
PATON
David
(Cockenzie / Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, David (ex Local Councillor and Potato Merchant), beloved husband of Barbara, much loved stepdad to Calum, Heather and Lindsay, cherished grandad to his eight grandchildren, a loving brother to Jessie, Mary and the late Tom. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral private at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2020