Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David PATON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David PATON

Notice Condolences

David PATON Notice
PATON David (Cockenzie / Prestonpans) Peacefully, at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, David (ex Local Councillor and Potato Merchant), beloved husband of Barbara, much loved stepdad to Calum, Heather and Lindsay, cherished grandad to his eight grandchildren, a loving brother to Jessie, Mary and the late Tom. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral private at the request of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -