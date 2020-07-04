|
|
|
Russell David George (Silverknowes, Coldstream, Trinity)
After a private struggle, David (in his 80th year), died peacefully, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the tender and loving care of the doctors and nurses of St Columba's Hospice. Retired Principal Teacher of Physics at Liberton High School. Loved husband of Betty, dad of Brian and Neil, brother of Jean and the late Frances,
father-in-law of Jennifer and a proud granda of Anna. Funeral will take place on Wednesday, July 8, at 1 pm, but because of Government restrictions attendance will be by invitation only. A Webcast will be set up and details can be obtained by contacting William Purves Funeral Directors on 0131 447 5858. No flowers please, but donations if desired can be sent to Maggie's Centre, Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland, or St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2020