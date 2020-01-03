Home

SMEATON David T. (Edinburgh) Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on December 24, 2019, aged 88, ex Scottish and Newcastle Breweries, a beloved uncle to all his nephews and nieces in Perth and Edinburgh. Funeral service at James McEwan & Son Funeral Home, Struanbank, Melville Street, Perth, PH1 5PY, on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 11.30 am, thereafter to Wellshill Cemetery, cortege arriving Jeanfield Road gate, at 12.15 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, donations will be accepted for the Salvation Army.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020
