Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

David TAYLOR Notice
Taylor David Johnston (Leith)
In loving memory of David Johnston Taylor, who sadly passed away, after a long battle with Dementia, at Ferryfield House Nursing Home, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A much loved and adored individual, he was surrounded by people that cared, respected and loved him deeply. A cherished husband to Caroline, father to David and Shirley. David will be terribly missed by his family, Debbie and Gordon, friends and all of those whose lives he touched, he will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -