Taylor David Johnston (Leith)
In loving memory of David Johnston Taylor, who sadly passed away, after a long battle with Dementia, at Ferryfield House Nursing Home, on Sunday, November 1, 2020. A much loved and adored individual, he was surrounded by people that cared, respected and loved him deeply. A cherished husband to Caroline, father to David and Shirley. David will be terribly missed by his family, Debbie and Gordon, friends and all of those whose lives he touched, he will forever be in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 20, 2020