THOMSON David (Bonnyrigg)
Suddenly, at home, on February 25, 2020, David (late of Lady Victoria Colliery, Newtongrange and Tesco), dearly beloved husband of Agnes (nee Buchan), much loved dad of David and Johann and a loved papa, great-grandad and brother. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 5 , at 10 am, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be made at the end of the service in aid of David's favourite charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2020