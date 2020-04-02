|
WATSON David (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Abercorn Nursing Home, David, formerly of Watson Trade Services, beloved husband of the late Naomi, loving father to Irene, Sheila and Linda, dear father-in-law to Alan and Roy and devoted grandad to Ross, Roy and Shannon. The funeral service, regretfully, will be private, due to the current restrictions. No flowers.Should you choose, donations to Alzheimer's Scotland, would be appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 2, 2020